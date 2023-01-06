Police say missing Portsmouth woman has not been seen since October 2022

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a woman who they say hasn't been seen since last year.
38-year-old Sara Jane Syfrett was last seen in October 2022 on Clifford Street, near Airline and Frederick Boulevards. She has not been in contact with her family since then.
Police say they're trying to check on her welfare.
Syfrett is described as being 5'3" tall and weighing about 140 pounds.
If you've seen Sara Jane Syfrett or have any information on her whereabouts, you're urged to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536. You can also call the Crime Line anonymously at 1-888-562-5887 or also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.