Police say missing Portsmouth woman has not been seen since October 2022

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a woman who they say hasn't been seen since last year.

38-year-old Sara Jane Syfrett was last seen in October 2022 on Clifford Street, near Airline and Frederick Boulevards. She has not been in contact with her family since then.

Police say they're trying to check on her welfare.

Syfrett is described as being 5'3" tall and weighing about 140 pounds.