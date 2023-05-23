Missing teen may be in Portsmouth, Norfolk, or Virginia Beach, police say

Police said 13-year-old Joey Copeland, Jr. is known to frequent Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police need help to find a missing 13-year-old boy in Portsmouth.

Joey Copeland, Jr. was reported as a runaway on Monday night. He was last seen near the 3500 block of Race Street around 7:30 p.m.

Joey is about 5'3" tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was seen wearing burgundy pants and a black hoodie. Police said he is known to frequent Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.