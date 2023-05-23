Missing teen may be in Portsmouth, Norfolk, or Virginia Beach, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police need help to find a missing 13-year-old boy in Portsmouth.
Joey Copeland, Jr. was reported as a runaway on Monday night. He was last seen near the 3500 block of Race Street around 7:30 p.m.
Joey is about 5'3" tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was seen wearing burgundy pants and a black hoodie. Police said he is known to frequent Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.
If you've seen Joey Copeland or have any information about where he might be, you're urged to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.