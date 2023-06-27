Missing Portsmouth teen not seen in nearly two weeks

The Portsmouth Police Department said 17-year-old Superia Stallings was last seen on June 15, near the 100 block of Nicholson Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth need help in finding a teenager who has not been seen in nearly two weeks.

The Portsmouth Police Department said 17-year-old Superia Stallings was last seen on June 15, near the 100 block of Nicholson Street.

Superia was originally reported as a runaway, but police said they have new information that may indicate she is endangered. Police did not elaborate on what that new information is.

Superia is about 5'5" tall and weighs about 130 pounds, and has long braids. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants.