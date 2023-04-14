Police: Missing Portsmouth woman hasn't been seen since April 3

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police need your help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a week.
35-year-old Lisa Lorraine Freeman was last seen on April 3 in the 600 block of County Street. We're told she hasn't been in touch with her family, which is uncharacteristic for her.
Police said Freeman was wearing black pants, a black or gray hoodie, and black shoes the last time she was seen. She also had a pink and black bag with her.
If you've seen Freeman or know where she is, please call the Portsmouth Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3 Tips..