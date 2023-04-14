Police: Missing Portsmouth woman hasn't been seen since April 3

35-year-old Lisa Lorraine Freeman was last seen on April 3 in the 600 block of County Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police need your help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

35-year-old Lisa Lorraine Freeman was last seen on April 3 in the 600 block of County Street. We're told she hasn't been in touch with her family, which is uncharacteristic for her.

Police said Freeman was wearing black pants, a black or gray hoodie, and black shoes the last time she was seen. She also had a pink and black bag with her.