Search for missing woman in Portsmouth

The Portsmouth Police Department said that no one has seen 34-year-old Shennelle Rogers-Griffin since Tuesday, May 16 around 6:20 a.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are asking for your help finding a missing woman out of Portsmouth.

We're told she doesn't have the medication she needs.

Police said she was last spotted near the 1900 block of Nashville Avenue driving a red 2015 Jeep Patriot with license plate TWB3717.

Rogers-Griffin is about 5'6" tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She was wearing a pink coat, black leggings, and white shoes.