Search for missing woman in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are asking for your help finding a missing woman out of Portsmouth.
The Portsmouth Police Department said that no one has seen 34-year-old Shennelle Rogers-Griffin since Tuesday, May 16 around 6:20 a.m.
We're told she doesn't have the medication she needs.
Police said she was last spotted near the 1900 block of Nashville Avenue driving a red 2015 Jeep Patriot with license plate TWB3717.
Rogers-Griffin is about 5'6" tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She was wearing a pink coat, black leggings, and white shoes.
If you've seen her or know where she is, call Portsmouth police at 757-393-5300. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or at portscrimeline.com.