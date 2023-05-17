x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Portsmouth

Search for missing woman in Portsmouth

The Portsmouth Police Department said that no one has seen 34-year-old Shennelle Rogers-Griffin since Tuesday, May 16 around 6:20 a.m.

More Videos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are asking for your help finding a missing woman out of Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Police Department said that no one has seen 34-year-old Shennelle Rogers-Griffin since Tuesday, May 16 around 6:20 a.m.

We're told she doesn't have the medication she needs.

Police said she was last spotted near the 1900 block of Nashville Avenue driving a red 2015 Jeep Patriot with license plate TWB3717.

Rogers-Griffin is about 5'6" tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She was wearing a pink coat, black leggings, and white shoes.

If you've seen her or know where she is, call Portsmouth police at 757-393-5300. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or at portscrimeline.com.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out