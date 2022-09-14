Missy Elliott coming to Portsmouth to celebrate 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'

Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes announced Wednesday that the music legend will return to her hometown to celebrate "Missy Elliott Boulevard."

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Award-winning musician and Portsmouth native Missy Elliott will reportedly visit her hometown this fall to celebrate "Missy Elliott Boulevard."

Back in August, Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to change a street name in honor of the music legend.

On September 7, Elliott tweeted her gratitude about the change, saying "I have been BLESSED so much but this right here hits my heart differently."

Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes announced Wednesday that Elliott will return to the 757 to celebrate the new street name.

Barnes said some special guests will join Elliott, and there will also be a parade in her honor.