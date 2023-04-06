x
Thousands without power in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said a vehicle crash hit a power pole on G.W. Highway at Bainbridge and that this caused a power outage in the area.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than 6,000 people were without power in Portsmouth Thursday, according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

According to Dominion Energy, a tow truck hit a pole on George Washington Highway, causing the outage.

Portsmouth police said traffic lights on G.W. Highway from Victory to Elm are out. 

They are asking people to avoid the area for now.  

Dominion said as of 3:30 p.m., they've restored power to 3,200 people. There's no estimated time for power to be restored to the remaining people. 

