Moseberth's Chicken and BBQ in Portsmouth closes after 81 years in business

The fixture along Airline Boulevard at Rodman Avenue opened in 1940. A post on the restaurant's Facebook page said many things led to the decision to close.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Even if you never stopped at Moseberth's Chicken and BBQ, chances are if you ever passed it, you noticed it.

The large chicken that stands above the restaurant in Midtown Portsmouth has been there for years, looking across Airline Boulevard. The business, itself, opened long before the chicken got there, and after 81 years serving chicken and other food, the restaurant is closed.

The owners shared the news on Moseberth's Facebook page. The post explained that the hood exhaust system broke on April 3 and that the attempt to repair it wasn't successful. The post said given the time it would take to install a new system and the cost, the increase in food and supply prices in the past several years (especially when you factor in costs during the pandemic),and some family health problems, the owners decided it was time to close.

The post included a message for the restaurant's employees which said, in part:

We are family and you have been such a wonderful part of our lives and our family for 81 years. We have had some very special ladies that have been with us for decades and five who were with us for over 50 years...Our employees have stuck with us in good times and in bad times and we truly love and appreciate you!!!!

Likewise, there was a message to customers: