Mother, 2 children displaced after Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A mother and two children are displaced after a house fire in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.
Firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 100 block of Pollux Circle West just before 5:30 p.m.
At the scene, firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
According to Portsmouth Fire & Rescue, a mother and two children were alerted of the fire by a smoke alarm. All three people got out of the home safely.
The fire marshal determined the fire was accidental due to an electrical short in a bedroom outlet.
The home sustained heavy fire damage, but no one was injured.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.