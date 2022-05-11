x
Portsmouth

Mother, 2 children displaced after Portsmouth house fire

The fire happened in a single-family home in the 100 block of Pollux Circle West.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A mother and two children are displaced after a house fire in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 100 block of Pollux Circle West just before 5:30 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

According to Portsmouth Fire & Rescue, a mother and two children were alerted of the fire by a smoke alarm. All three people got out of the home safely.

The fire marshal determined the fire was accidental due to an electrical short in a bedroom outlet.

The home sustained heavy fire damage, but no one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

