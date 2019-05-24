PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by rocks on the highway in Portsmouth on Thursday night.

According to State Police dispatch, about 10 cars were hit on the eastbound side of I-264 near Frederick Boulevard around 9 p.m.

No one was hurt, but a woman told 13News Now the exact same thing happened to her days earlier.

Sharonda Barnes said she had been driving along Frederick Boulevard toward the Downtown Tunnel on Sunday night around 10 p.m. when a large rock struck her windshield.

"My heart was racing, I didn’t know what was happening," said Barnes. "It felt like maybe someone was just shooting at first until I actually got to stop and look at it."

Barnes said she and her friend in the passenger seat were pelted with glass as her windshield shattered.

Damage to a windshield that was hit by a rock on Interstate 264 in Portsmouth.

Sharonda Barnes

"It was so bad that it [the glass] hit me," said Barnes. "We both were bleeding, like his whole back, he ended up dropping to the floor, he didn’t know what was going on."

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said they received three reports of someone hurling rocks at windshields near the Frederick Boulevard exit on Wednesday.

Virginia State Police are working with VDOT to monitor the situation but do not have any suspects.

If you have any information about any of these instances, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.