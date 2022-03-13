Multiple people injured after crash in Portsmouth

Three women have injuries that aren't life threatening, but a fourth woman was more seriously injured.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Four women were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on March 13.

According to a tweet and additional information from the Portsmouth Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane.

Their names and conditions are not known at this time. The cause of the crash has not yet been released

Police had the road blocked off for several hours in the aftermath of the crash.