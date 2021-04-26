Four people hurt in separate shooting incidents in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent night in Portsmouth as four people were hurt in two separate shooting incidents in the city.
The first shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. at Deep Creek Boulevard and Lincoln Street. Portsmouth police say there were three victims: a 20-year-old, a 23-year-old, and a 50-year-old. The 23-year-old is reportedly in critical condition, but the other two are expecting to be OK.
Then around 10:30, an adult man was shot in the 500 block of Yorktown Avenue. Police say his injuries are life-threatening.
There's no word on any suspects at this time, nor is it clear if the two shooting incidents are connected.
If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or report a tip online at P3Tips.com.