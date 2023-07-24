'My superhero': 3-year-old hit by stray bullet in London Oaks recovering, Portsmouth mother says

The toddler's mom is on a quest for justice. She said she wanted to speak up to compel people to stop the violence and urge those who know anything to come forward.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth mother pleads for justice and for gun violence to stop. Her message comes after a stray bullet hit her three-year-old daughter, while she was asleep.

Police said gunfire erupted this past Friday, just after midnight on Virginia Avenue in London Oaks. Officers have not yet arrested anyone in connection to the shooting.

Days since the incident, ShaiAnn Coley, 3, is on the mend.

"My superhero," said Jasmine Reid.

Reid said her daughter ShaiAnn was over at her aunt's London Oaks apartment unit, when gunshots started going off just after midnight on July 21.

"She was sleeping," said Reid.

Police released surveillance footage, showing someone pull out a gun to fire in the direction just past the top right of the screen. Several people ran away; multiple people in the group opened fire, too.

The suspect car is described as a Mercedes E-Class Station Wagon, police also note.

Reid told 13News Now an errant bullet ended up piercing the bedroom with ShaiAnn inside.

"Yes, it went through the window and, luckily, she wasn't facing the other way, because then a bullet probably would have been in her head and she wouldn't have been alive," she said.

Reid called her toddler's recovery a "miracle."

"She's strong. I think stronger than she knows," Reid added. She said the bullet struck ShaiAnn near her lower back and went through her leg.

"It didn't hit any arteries. It missed all her arteries by a pinch," said Reid.

'My superhero' | This is 3-year-old ShaiAnn Coley of Portsmouth. Her mom Jasmine Reid tells me a stray bullet hit her little girl while she was asleep.



The 3-year-old was eager to play with her 9-year-old sister, when 13News Now visited the family Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Reid is calling for an end to the violence, "The message is to put the guns down. If you know anything, come forward, because if it was your loved one, you would want the same. That's all we want in the end is justice."

Reid also wants the property managers at London Oaks Apartments to tighten up security.