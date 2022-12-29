U-haul crash knocks out power for 4,000 people in Portsmouth: Dominion Energy

Police said the outage is due to an accident near the 900 block of Frederick Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than 4,000 people were without power Thursday night, according to a spokeswoman with Dominion Energy.

The Portsmouth Police Dept. tweeted about the outage, saying the traffic lights on Frederick Boulevard and Scott Street were also out.

PPD said the outage is due to an accident near the 900 block of Frederick Boulevard. A spokeswoman with Dominion Energy said a U-Haul truck crashed into a power pole, causing the outage.