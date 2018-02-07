PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- With the heat index at 100 degrees in areas around Hampton Roads, cities are opening cooling centers where you can find shelter and relief from the intense heat.

Portsmouth launched its "Cool City" Cooling Stations for the public due to the hot temps.

You can head to the following places that are designated as cooling stations:

Portsmouth Main Library 601 Court Street Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Churchland Library 3924 High Street West Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cradock Library 28 Prospect Parkway Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manor Library 1401 Elmhurst Lane Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building) 1701 High Street Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Hall Lobby 801 Crawford Street Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Station 3500 Clifford Street Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building 1811 King Street Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Water is also provided at these designated cooling centers. Service animals are allowed inside, but pets or other animals are not permitted.

