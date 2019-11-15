PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One of the oldest public housing communities in Portsmouth is getting a brand new set of apartments.

Crews broke ground in the Lincoln Park community on Lexington Drive to build more than 100 townhome-style apartments and rebrand them as the Lexington Place Apartments.

It's a part of an effort to bolster and rehabilitate a neighborhood that's housed many Portsmouth residents since 1960.

Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority

The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority said the Lincoln Park apartments haven't been substantially renovated since they were built nearly 60 years ago.

The property's age, condition and cost of renovations were all considered in the decision to fully tear down and redevelop it.

The 178 apartments that were sitting in that area were already torn down as a part of the demolition phase. In their place, exactly 144 energy-efficient units will be developed over two separate phases.

Since the demolition phase is already complete, all that's left is to finish the construction phase, which began in late summer 2019.

Lisa Lucas-Burke, the Vice Mayor of Portsmouth, said the new development is an accomplishment for the city.

“Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority has worked to create jobs, expand the city’s tax base, improve the quality of life for citizens, and breathe new life into the historic neighborhoods,” said Lucas-Burke.

Davy Smith III grew up in the historic community.

He said he lived in the former Jeffry Wilson housing complex as a child, and ran to Lincoln Park every day to visit his cousins.

Smith now serves as chair of PRHA’s Board of Commissioners.

“For me, it’s a surreal moment,” said Smith. “It’s time. Everything runs its course.”

Smith said the area has had issues with crime.

Just last year, 12-year-old Kemon Battle was shot and killed in the Lincoln Park community.

“We’ve seen a lot of crime, we’ve seen a lot of drug activity. So, to see the change come and to grow up in it, now on the other side of it, it’s humbling to let young people living in affordable housing know it’s possible,” said Smith.

A waiting list for potential residents will become available during the summer of 2020.

The development is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.