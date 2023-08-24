New community center hopes to guide Portsmouth youth away from gun violence

The Little Homies Youth Enrichment and Recreation Center will open Monday, Aug. 28 on 2605 Elliott Avenue in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A soon-to-be-open community center hopes to guide kids away from gun violence – and on a better path to success.

Eugene Swinson is passionate about the youth in Portsmouth.

His group, Big HOMIES Community Outreach, aims to tackle gun violence and poverty among teens in the area, and he’s hoping a new facility will help them do that.

On Aug. 28, the nonprofit organization will open the doors to the Little Homies Youth Enrichment and Recreation Center.

The center will specialize in prevention and intervention services for youth and their families.

“Having a central location, we’re able to get all these kids in one place," said Swinson, who is director and co-founder of the Portsmouth-based organization.

It’s equipped with a game room and study hall, and students will learn science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Located on Elliott Avenue, Swinson said the location gives them easier access to kids who need a safe place to go.

He said they really want to get youth from different neighborhoods under one roof.

“It’s critical because most of your differences right now are neighborhood-related. It’s not necessarily gang-related," he said.

Swinson said community advocates and police are seeing more conflict between neighborhoods, and the negative influences are pushing teenagers in the wrong direction.

“Like the ages now, 15, 16 and 17, getting into with each other. If we erase that at 10, 11, 12, then they don’t have to worry about it when they turn 15," he said. "This is your friend. You’ve been at this center with him for the past two or three years. There is no issue down the line. We are from Portsmouth."

It’s something Swinson and others at Big HOMIES want to see end.

They’re hoping this “Hub of Hope,” as they’re calling it, can help shape a brighter future for the City.

“We’re trying to raise these kids. So I don’t want to see you just okay, he saw us for a week. He saw us for just that day. No, we’re trying to get you to college somewhere. We’re trying to get in the workforce, somewhere," he said.

A grand opening for the community center will take place on Monday, August 28 at noon.

This weekend, Big HOMIES is partnering with the City for the “Balling on River” basketball tournament and back-to-school giveaway.

That’s taking place this Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at Festival Park in Portsmouth.