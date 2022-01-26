Ocean Adventure: New exploratory exhibit coming to the Children's Museum of Virginia

From a shark-cleaning station to being able to crawl through a giant anemone, the Ocean Adventure exhibit is a hands-on learning experience.

A new adventure is coming to the Children's Museum of Virginia that will engage children in endless aquatic fun.

Starting on Feb. 5 and running through May 8, the "Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure!" exhibit will help children from the targeted ages of 3 through 9 develop an interest in learning about the world around them.

By exploring animal habitats ranging from the shallow sea to the deep sea, your child will be taught concepts of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) while completing missions. The museum also hopes children learn about the abilities of different types of animals.

“This exhibit will get kids moving and thinking while they explore important concepts in science and the natural world,” said Chris Kratt, the executive producer of Wild Kratts and co-founder of The Kratt Brothers Company.

From a shark-cleaning station to being able to crawl through a giant anemone, the Ocean Adventure exhibit is a hands-on learning experience.

The Children's Museum of Virginia is open on Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.