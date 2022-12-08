No injuries after house fire in Portsmouth, officials say

The resident chose to stay near the home while crews worked because they had a dog who was actively having puppies when the fire began.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters from Portsmouth and Chesapeake were on the scene of a house fire in Portsmouth early Friday morning.

According to a news release, officials got the call about the fire at a home on the 700 block of Dorset Avenue shortly after midnight.

That's close to the River Casino Portsmouth.

When crews arrived, they found the resident safely outside. However, there was heavy fire at the front of the home.

Crews were able to control the fire, and no one was injured.

The resident chose to stay near the home while crews worked because they had a dog who was actively having puppies when the fire began. Fortunately, the puppies were not harmed.