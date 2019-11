PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating an overnight car accident in Portsmouth.

The crash happened on Mount Vernon Avenue and Bayview Boulevard just before 1 a.m. The single-vehicle accident involved a car that flipped and nearly landed in the water by an embankment.

Emergency dispatchers told 13News Now that no one had to go to the hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Joseph Davis, 13News Now