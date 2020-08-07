Official: Inmate at HRRJ pepper sprays two guards

Col. Christopher Walz, interim superintendent at Hampton Roads Regional Jail, said the two guards fell down in the incident, suffering minor injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities say an inmate at a Virginia jail pepper-sprayed two guards after inmates in a lockdown unit flooded their cells and the man was removed from his cell to shower.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Col. Christopher Walz, interim superintendent at Hampton Roads Regional Jail, said the two guards fell down in the incident, with one hurting a knee and the other suffering a cut on their cheek.