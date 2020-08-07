x
Official: Inmate at HRRJ pepper sprays two guards

Col. Christopher Walz, interim superintendent at Hampton Roads Regional Jail, said the two guards fell down in the incident, suffering minor injuries.
Credit: Laura Geller, 13News Now
The Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities say an inmate at a Virginia jail pepper-sprayed two guards after inmates in a lockdown unit flooded their cells and the man was removed from his cell to shower.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Col. Christopher Walz, interim superintendent at Hampton Roads Regional Jail, said the two guards fell down in the incident, with one hurting a knee and the other suffering a cut on their cheek.

Walz says the injuries were minor, and added that no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon. He says an investigation is continuing.

