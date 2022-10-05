Oktoberfest celebration to be held in Portsmouth

If you've got them in your closet, Lederhosen and Dirndls are welcome!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It may not be in Germany, but it'll still be a festive time of celebration.

The Bier Garden in Portsmouth is hosting Oktoberfest 2022 on October 8 from noon to 9 p.m.

That's on High Street near the Naval Shipyard Museum and Children's Museum of Virginia.

The event is family-friendly, but there will be plenty of beer to go around.

Other highlights will include German music and food, as well as children's activities like games and a bounce house.

If you've got them in your closet, Lederhosen and Dirndls are welcome!

According to officials, the wooden keg will be tapped at 1 p.m.