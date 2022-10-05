x
Portsmouth

Oktoberfest celebration to be held in Portsmouth

Credit: master1305 - stock.adobe.com
Glasses of different kinds of dark and light beer on wooden table in line. Cold delicious drinks are prepared for a big friend's party. Concept of drinks, fun, meeting, oktoberfest.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It may not be in Germany, but it'll still be a festive time of celebration. 

The Bier Garden in Portsmouth is hosting Oktoberfest 2022 on October 8 from noon to 9 p.m. 

That's on High Street near the Naval Shipyard Museum and Children's Museum of Virginia. 

The event is family-friendly, but there will be plenty of beer to go around. 

Other highlights will include German music and food, as well as children's activities like games and a bounce house. 

If you've got them in your closet, Lederhosen and Dirndls are welcome! 

According to officials, the wooden keg will be tapped at 1 p.m. 

Admission only tickets are $10. Click here to purchase tickets and learn more. 

