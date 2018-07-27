PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — On Thursday, firefighters were called to a house fire with a person possibly inside.

Emergency Communications received a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. about a fire in the 1500 block of Crystal Lake Drive. On the scene, crews found heavy smoke and a huge fire coming from the home.

Crews made an aggressive interior attack and quickly searched the home. Luckily, no one was inside. One person was able to get out of the home before fire personnel arrived. They were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

As of 10:45 p.m. the scene was still active. Over 40 firefighters reported to the scene.

As soon as the fire is under control, officials will investigate.

