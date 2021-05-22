One man dies, woman injured after being shot near George Washington Hwy. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight near George Washington Highway. Officers said Jeffrey Baysmore Jr., 24, was shot and killed.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and left one woman hurt early Saturday morning near the Victory Boulevard area.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it got a call on Saturday, May 22, around 3:16 a.m. about a shooting that happened near the 5000 block of George Washington Highway.

When officers got to the scene they found 24-year-old Jeffrey Lamont Baysmore, Jr. who was shot and killed. He died from his gunshot wound.

Another individual who police found on the scene, a 29-year-old woman was also shot. Her injury was non-life-threatening and she's expected to be okay.

Officers said Baysmore's family was notified of his death and the incident remains under investigation at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting incident, please call the Portsmouth Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.