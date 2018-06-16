PORTSMOUTH, Va., (WVEC) -- One man is dead after a shooting early morning Saturday, an official said.
Around 12:19 a.m., police received a report of a shooting at Woodland Street and Aylwin Road intersection, police spokeswoman Misty Holley said in a news release.
There, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The man was identified as 39-year-old Jesse R. Coulter of Portsmouth.
Detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in this case.
If you have any information about this or any crime in Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Tipsters can also submit their tips at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.
