PORTSMOUTH, Va., (WVEC) -- One man is dead after a shooting early morning Saturday, an official said.

Around 12:19 a.m., police received a report of a shooting at Woodland Street and Aylwin Road intersection, police spokeswoman Misty Holley said in a news release.

There, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Jesse R. Coulter of Portsmouth.

Detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in this case.

If you have any information about this or any crime in Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also submit their tips at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.



