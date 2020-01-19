One person dead, one hurt in Portsmouth shooting

The man killed in a shooting on Avondale Road is identified as 25-year-old Deandre K. Morrison, of Portsmouth. Another victim is in the hospital with a gunshot wound

Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that left one man dead and another man hurt.

Police said the incident happened around 4:24 a.m. in the 200 block of Avondale Road.

Officers found a man with a gunshot to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Deandre K. Morrison, of Portsmouth.

Another shooting victim was found in the 100 block of Allard Road.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also submit tips at the Portsmouth Crime Line website.

