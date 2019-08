PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person is displaced after a fire damaged a home in Portsmouth on Sunday.

The fire occurred at 2500 Acorn Street.

Crews extinguished the fire. The resident wasn't home.

Red Cross is assisting the resident displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

