One person in custody after patrol car shot in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police say two officers were investigating "a suspicious vehicle" when the shooting occurred Saturday night.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person is in custody after a Portsmouth Police patrol car was struck by gunfire Monday night.

According to Portsmouth Police, officers were investigating "what they perceived to be a suspicious vehicle" around 8:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Oakley Place.

The department said two officers began to follow the driver at a distance, but at some point the other car ended up behind the patrol car.

The officers, who were not injured, said they heard gunshots in the area and the patrol car was struck by a bullet.

Portsmouth Police says they later located the vehicle and arrested the driver, with the help of Virginia State Police.