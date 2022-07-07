'Open Our Eyes' | Local couple unites community to pray for an end to gun violence

The Hankiesons told 13News Now they wanted to encourage prayer, harmony and peace with their event.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An event on Saturday in Portsmouth brought upon calls and prayers to stop gun violence.

Faith leaders, city officials and members of the community joined for an event called, "Open Our Eyes."

The gathering, meant for all of the 757, joined people together in song and worship.

Minister Douglas Hankieson organized the event, along with his wife, Lisa. Her cousin died from gun violence earlier this year.

The couple hopes to uplift others, while holding strong to their faith.

"We're hoping that this will sink into their hearts and that fear and all those things will be removed," said Min. Hankieson.

Mrs. Hankieson said, "We're trying to bring more hope and trust, peace and unity into our community."