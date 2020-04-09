Passenger hit by gunfire in Interstate 264 shooting in Portsmouth

The driver, a man, was not hurt in the shooting but the male passenger was hit multiple times by gunfire. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police and the Chesapeake Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a shooting on Interstate 264 that left one man hurt Friday morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:37 a.m. on eastbound I-264 at Portsmouth Boulevard, according to VSP spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

State police said the victims were driving onto I-264 when they saw another vehicle that began shooting them.

The shooter in the vehicle sped away and the victims drove themselves to a Wawa on Frederick Boulevard and called police.

The driver, a man, was not hurt in the shooting but the male passenger was hit multiple times by gunfire. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.