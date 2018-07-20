PORTSMOUTH, Va., (WVEC) — DriveERT is offering Pay by Plate customers who pay their unpaid balance on July 24 and on July 27 a free E-ZPass transponder loaded with $35, while supplies last.

The offer is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 and July 27.

The two-day deal is valid only for Pay by Plate customers who pay their outstanding DriveERT account balance.

Customers can visit the DriveERT Customer Care Center at 700 Port Centre Parkway in Portsmouth, or call 1-855-378-7623.

Online payments can be made but are not part of this two-day promotion.

While existing E-ZPass holders are not eligible to receive a free E-ZPass, those receiving a Pay by Plate statement as a result of having a negative E-ZPass account balance are eligible to receive an E-ZPass Reload Card with $10 during this two-day promotion.

To learn more about this promotion, email info@driveert.com.

