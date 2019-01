PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are asking for any possible witnesses of a fatal crash to come forward.

Portsmouth Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Monday, January 7 just before 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard.

Police ask that if you saw or know anything about this crash, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.