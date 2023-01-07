People in Portsmouth gather for century-old Independence Day tradition

The Patriotic Festival took over Afton Square Park in the city’s Cradock neighborhood.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It’s a tradition that’s stood the test of time.

For more than a century, people in Portsmouth’s Cradock neighborhood have come together for the annual Patriotic Festival.

“Today we are celebrating the 105th annual Patriotic Festival," said Michelle Blackwell, the president of the Cradock Civic League. “It’s basically just to bring the community together to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

It’s a family-friendly event in a tight-knit community that’s celebrated every Independence Day holiday.

Community members and city leaders came together for the annual festival, Saturday morning.

“A lot of people that grew up in Cradock are still here, so we have the support of people well into their 80s, 60s, 70s to make sure we do this thing right," said Genoa Everett, the civic league's vice president.

The event kicked off with a parade led by Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover and members of the Cradock Civic League. Afterwards, everyone gathered in the square to enjoy food, music, and different vendors.

"One of the most important things is Cradock is one of our historical communities so a lot of things began here," Glover said. "So this is an opportunity to really connect. This is an opportunity to bring together the Portsmouth family.”

Organizers say the festival is about keeping a tradition going no matter what. For Cradock residents who attended, new and old, they say it’s a chance to mingle with neighbors and enjoy the holiday.

“I’m accustomed to the traditions here. This is my first time coming to this event but I love seeing new faces, new people out here," resident Cameron Williams said. “Happy Fourth of July! Ya’ll have a great, wonderful day.”