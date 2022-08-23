Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions

One person who lives at Portsmouth’s Stone Ridge apartments says she applied for rental relief assistance but a miscommunication led to unpaid rent.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance.

Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors.

“We got 75 people that’s being evicted," Johnson said. “They was telling them either you can pay this but then in 10 days, you have to be out of the property.”

Johnson said her sister was trying to pay rent using the Virginia Rent Relief Program, which was implemented during the earlier stages of the pandemic, but claims staff at the apartment fumbled the process. 13News Now called the leasing office about this, and they hung up on us.

“There hasn’t been consistent management. At one point, she didn’t know she was approved and then at one point, she thought she wasn’t and then she was. But now, she has to come up with this money," Johnson said.

Another resident, who didn't want to be identified, also pointed to high turnover at the leasing office.

“They’ve had three different managers in the past year," she said.

The resident said she’s not facing eviction, but many of her neighbors are. She said rent jumped from $745 to $1200 in a short amount of time.

“People have children, people work hard. These are just everyday people trying to get by, let alone the rent getting that high. To just give somebody 10 days with children to try and get out is harsh,” she said.

The resident said rising rent combined with skyrocketing inflation for things like food and gas means many people are falling into debt. Now, the families facing eviction must find a new place to live.

“It’s harsh," the resident said. "They’re trying to find placement. They’re trying to get help and it’s hard. School is right here. School is right around the corner. It’s pretty bad. I pray for them.”

Virginia’s eviction moratorium ended in June. State leaders had extended it several times.

“Luckily, my sister is in a position where she can move out but for the elders and the residents that doesn’t have that leisure, that’s the heartbreaking part," Johnson said.