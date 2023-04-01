A closer look at performance allegations against ousted Portsmouth city manager

13News Now is learning more about why some believe Chapman failed to perform her duties as city manager.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Tonya Chapman is out, and Mimi Terry is Portsmouth’s new interim city manager.

“I wanted to give six months to see what was going to be different, but we can’t afford six months to continue like we did for the last six months,” said Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke.

This latest shakeup comes after council members voted to fire Chapman in a Tuesday morning meeting.

Before that announcement, members said Mayor Shannon Glover provided a list of reasons to fire her, including lack of fiscal responsibility, lack of trust, and poor hiring practices.

Councilmen DeAndre Barnes and Dr. Mark Whitaker said they felt the paperwork lacked backing.

“They were documents, Mr. Mayor, where you didn’t identify the source,” said Councilman Whitaker during the meeting.

Mayor Glover said the information should not have left the closed session.

On the first page, there are claims Chapman didn’t comply with HR policies, overlooked background information, and selected a candidate instrumental in her appointment.

Money management allegations claim Chapman failed to complete the annual financial report by its December deadline. Another claim says Chapman directed council to hire an accounting firm to conduct a $300,000 audit to find $80,000 worth of alleged missing COVID fund gift cards.

“Our citizens are upset with that, and they want no other money going out,” Lucas-Burke said.

“Your careless actions have created outside agency intervention and brought unfavorable attention to the city,” the letter reads.

The letter goes on to say Chapman randomly terminated key employees without cause.

Newly-appointed Councilmembers Mark Hugel and Vernon Tillage voted to fire Chapman.

“I believe that the people of Portsmouth sent a very strong message in November that we need a new direction,” Tillage said.

During a November 22 council meeting, former Deputy City Manager and CFO Mimi Terry spoke up, and accused Chapman of lying about the COVID-19 fund gift cards.

“Investigate something that is worthwhile,” Terry said. “Services to the citizens and how we care for services are the priority. Cease and desist with the lies.”

Terry said Chapman let her go in the fall.

“The city manager relieved me of my duties on Friday, September 23, without cause,” Terry said.

On Tuesday, city council members voted to make Terry interim city manager on a $210,000 salary.