PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person was injured in what appears to be an attempted robbery in Portsmouth, police said.

Police said they were called out to Lindsay Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

At least one person was grazed by a bullet, but not taken to the hospital.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

