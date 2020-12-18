78-year-old man hit and killed by bus near George Washington Highway in Portsmouth

The accident happened sometime after 11:30 a.m. at George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus in Portsmouth on Friday morning, according to a police spokesperson.

The accident happened sometime after 11:30 a.m. at George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard.

According to family members at the scene, the victim is 78-year-old Jerry Tibbitt. He is the former owner of the snack bar inside Victory Bingo, family members told 13News Now.

Police did not say what kind of bus hit the pedestrian.

Eastbound traffic will be blocked for several hours as police investigate.