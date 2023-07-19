Person trapped in Portsmouth house fire now in critical condition

According to the city's Deputy Fire Chief, Portsmouth Emergency Communications got the call for a residential fire at 500 Beechdale Road Wednesday morning.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A person is in critical condition after they were trapped inside a home on fire in Portsmouth on Wednesday morning.

According to the city's deputy fire chief, Portsmouth Emergency Communications got the call for a residential fire at 500 Beechdale Road around 10:26 a.m.

The call mentioned that an occupant was trapped inside the Beechdale Road home.

Fire crews responded quickly and found the victim. First responders quickly got the person out of the home, who was then transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Crews are still actively working on the fire, and they haven't yet determined the cause.