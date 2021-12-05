Police: 2 people hurt following shooting on Paul Revere Dr. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police are investigation the incident that left a man and woman with injuries Sunday night.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating an incident that left two people hurt in Portsmouth Sunday night.

Around 10:33 p.m., Portsmouth Police said a shooting happened near the 200 block of Paul Revere Dr.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries, and a woman, who was also hurt, is expected to recover, according to police.

There is not much information available at the moment.

Police say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.