Police: Child dies from injuries suffered in Portsmouth shooting; suspect named

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 2-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a shooting earlier this week, according to Portsmouth Police.
The shooting happened near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. The child had been in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
Police are now looking for 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil. He's been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.
Earlier this week, the police department didn't share information about what led to the shooting, and few details have emerged Saturday into what led authorities to name McNeil as a suspect.
Anyone with information about McNeil's whereabouts can reach out to Portsmouth investigators at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
People can also submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips or visit the Crime Line's website.
Crime Line tipsters aren't asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property, tipsters could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.