Police: Child dies from injuries suffered in Portsmouth shooting; suspect named

Portsmouth Police say they are searching for 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 2-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a shooting earlier this week, according to Portsmouth Police.

The shooting happened near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. The child had been in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police are now looking for 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil. He's been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.

Earlier this week, the police department didn't share information about what led to the shooting, and few details have emerged Saturday into what led authorities to name McNeil as a suspect.

Anyone with information about McNeil's whereabouts can reach out to Portsmouth investigators at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

People can also submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips or visit the Crime Line's website.