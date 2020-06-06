Police ID suspect in shootings of four adults and a child in Portsmouth

25-year-old Keith O. Elliott is accused of shooting 5 people, including a young boy, late last month in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for a man who they say shot five people, including a young child, last month in Portsmouth.

On the night of May 29, police were called out to a report of a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Edwards Street.

When officers arrived, they learned that an adult man and an adult woman had walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Then a short time later, two more adult men and a boy under the age of 10 walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, also with gunshot wounds.

Police say all five have serious injuries, but all are expected to survive.

No following an investigation, detectives have taken out charges against 25-year-old Keith O. Elliott of Portsmouth.

Elliott is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and brandishing.

Police say Elliott is six feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this shooting or know of Elliott's whereabouts, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip at the Portsmouth Crime Line website at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.