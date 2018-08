PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Portsmouth.

Police dispatch said 911 received a call just before 2 a.m. Medics arrived at a home near the corner of Floyd Street and Lanier Crescent. Inside the residence, they found a 46-year-old man shot in his torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified him as Tommy Lamont Reynolds.

"[There is] no suspect at this time, it’s an ongoing investigation," said Portsmouth Police Public Information Officer Cynthia Davis. "So, we’re doing the best that we can to try to try and get the suspect."

Police said they are working to find out what led up to this shooting. No arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC