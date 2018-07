PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A man is recovering after he was shot in Portsmouth.

Police tell us it happened around 6 p.m. Monday on Virginia Avenue. Medics rushed the man to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

No word on who pulled the trigger. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

