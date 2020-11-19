Police investigate after two people are shot in Portsmouth

Officers arrived at Connor Place where they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Portsmouth Police say they received a call of a shooting on Connor Place off of George Washington Highway shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers arrived to find an adult man and adult woman both suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.

They were taken to local hospitals and are expected to be OK.

Police do not have any suspect information available at this time, and the circumstances that led up to the shooting remain under investigation.