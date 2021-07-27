Police investigate armed robbery at Pizza Hut in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police are looking for a man who robbed a Pizza Hut on 4020 Victory Boulevard Monday. The clerk told officers a man pulled out a gun and stole money.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities are looking for a man accused of stealing money from a Portsmouth restaurant at gunpoint Monday night.

Portsmouth police said they were called July 26 just before 8:30 p.m. about a robbery that happened at a Pizza Hut located on 4020 Victory Boulevard.

A restaurant employee told officers a man came into the establishment holding an open umbrella to hide his face from the cameras. He then allegedly threatened the clerk with a gun and took an unknown amount of cash.

The man ran off after getting the money.

According to police, the man was in his 40s or 50s, heavy build, wearing a white shirt with orange stripes, light blue jeans, medical mask, white latex gloves and holding a large black umbrella.

The clerk also told police that the man had a deep voice and his eyes were brown with a yellow tint. He also was walking with a limp.