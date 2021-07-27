Police investigate armed robbery at Pizza Hut in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities are looking for a man accused of stealing money from a Portsmouth restaurant at gunpoint Monday night.
Portsmouth police said they were called July 26 just before 8:30 p.m. about a robbery that happened at a Pizza Hut located on 4020 Victory Boulevard.
A restaurant employee told officers a man came into the establishment holding an open umbrella to hide his face from the cameras. He then allegedly threatened the clerk with a gun and took an unknown amount of cash.
The man ran off after getting the money.
According to police, the man was in his 40s or 50s, heavy build, wearing a white shirt with orange stripes, light blue jeans, medical mask, white latex gloves and holding a large black umbrella.
The clerk also told police that the man had a deep voice and his eyes were brown with a yellow tint. He also was walking with a limp.
If you have any information on this incident, please call the Portsmouth Police Department Robbery Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.