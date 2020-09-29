Police investigate double shooting in Portsmouth

Two young men were shot Monday night in Portsmouth. Police say one of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say two people are in the hospital -- one with life-threatening injuries -- after they were shot Monday night in Portsmouth.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both have been taken to the hospital.

Police say one of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the torso and has life-threatening injuries. The second victim, who is 18, reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on any suspects at this time. The motive and circumstances remain under investigation.