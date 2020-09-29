Police investigate double shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say two people are in the hospital -- one with life-threatening injuries -- after they were shot Monday night in Portsmouth.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both have been taken to the hospital.
Police say one of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the torso and has life-threatening injuries. The second victim, who is 18, reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on any suspects at this time. The motive and circumstances remain under investigation.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.