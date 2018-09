PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a late-night homicide.

This happened on Centre Avenue just after 11 p.m. Sunday, near Elm Avenue.

We're told the victim is a man, but no other information is available at this time.

If you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

