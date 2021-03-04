x
Police investigating after man dies in overnight shooting near Airline Blvd in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said a call came in early Saturday morning about a shooting that left a man dead near the intersection of Airline Blvd and Frederick Blvd.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are seeking answers after a man was shot and killed in Portsmouth overnight.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it received a call on Saturday, April 3 around 4:41 a.m. about a man who was shot near the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.

According to officers, 32-year-old Anthony Norman died from a gunshot injury. His family was notified of his death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

    

