Police investigating after teen is shot in Portsmouth

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment, although police do not know of his current condition.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say a teenage boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the 16-year-old was shot in the upper body in the 90 block of Paul Jones Street, near Paradise Creek Nature Park.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, although police do not know of his current condition.

There's no immediate word on any suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.