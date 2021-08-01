Police investigating after teen is shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say a teenage boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Thursday afternoon.
According to investigators, the 16-year-old was shot in the upper body in the 90 block of Paul Jones Street, near Paradise Creek Nature Park.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, although police do not know of his current condition.
There's no immediate word on any suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.
If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.