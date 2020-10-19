Driver, passenger shot on road in Portsmouth

Police said two men were in a car near Bagley Street and Frederick Boulevard when someone shot them. They continued moving and got help from a police officer.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said someone shot two men who were in a car near Bagley Street and Frederick Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Portsmouth Police Department spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said the driver of the car was hit in the upper part of his body. His passenger was hit in the torso and may have critical injuries.

Varnedoe said the men continued moving and got to the 2100 block of Queen Street where they saw a police officer who was on another call. They got the officer to help them.

Emergency dispatchers received the about what happened from the Queen Street location around 4:45 p.m.

Varnedoe said police did not have any information about the possible shooter(s).